Osgood to resign as Development Director

By Eamon Baird

TROY—The Miami County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Rich Osgood, the director of the Department of Development, during their meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11.

After serving as the director for the last seven years, Osgood will step down on March 1. He thanked the commissioners and other county employees during the meeting.

“I appreciate everything you do for our department, the county, and the residents. I appreciate all these the other staff and the other departments in this county have this has really been an amazing seven years,” Osgood said.

Commissioners Wade Westfall and Greg Simmons thanked Osgood for his years of service.

“Your leadership has been excellent in providing the services to our contractors and our builders throughout the county, and we wish you the absolute best,” Westfall said.

“I can safely say from all the feedback that I’ve got from different people in the community that this is the best the department of development has ever been, and this is a tribute to your leadership, and we thank you,” Simmons added.

In other business commissioners also authorize and sign employee requisition forms for the following positions in the Department of Job and Family Services:

• A full-time children’s services administrator at a pay rate of $32.93 to $46.90, depending on qualifications, due to the departure of Zachary Flanigan.

• Two full-time social services supervisors at a pay rate of $26.25 to $37.39, depending on qualifications, due to the departures of Jacob Yager and Ashley Sherry.

• A full-time caseworker at a pay rate of $21.56 to $29.17, depending on qualifications, due to the upcoming vacancy of Nathaniel Roof.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase two 2024 Chevy Trailblazers for $29,000 each from White Allen Chevrolet and to authorize the trade in the following vehicles:

A 2014 Jeep Patriot with approximately 36,700 miles. A 2016 Jeep Patriot with approximately 109,000 miles. A 2017 Ford Escape with approximately 74,000 miles.

The total trade-in allowance of three vehicles is $23,000, which will make the total purchase cost $35,000 after the trade-in allowance.

The commissioners accepted or approved the following agenda items:

• To purchase a Caterpillar Track Skid Loader with a Cold Planer as requested by the county engineer for $139,651.42.

• To change an agreement with Brumbaugh Construction Inc. for the Troy-Sidney Bridge Road Replacement Project as requested by the county engineer. Said change order reflects a change in quantities and materials for said project.

• To set a date of Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9:05 a.m. to hear a request for change in zoning from HJW Holdings VII LLC. of Monroe Township.

• For easement preparation by Access Engineering Solutions LLC of Celina for the Swailes Road Waterline Loop Project as requested by the Sanitary Engineer for $1,800.

• To acknowledge receipt of the notice requesting a transfer of a liquor permit from 25A Drive Thru and Carry Out LLC. to 25A Shiv LLC. dba 25A Drive Thru located at 2858 S. County Rd 25A in Concord Township.

The commissioners announced that county offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Commissioner Ted Mercer was not in attendance for the meeting.