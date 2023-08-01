TROY — Come together with Troy-Miami County Public Library for a night of swimming on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Celebrate the end of the Summer Reading program with us at the Troy Aquatic Park, 460 W. Staunton Road, Troy. Everyone is welcome. For all ages. No registration is required. Call the library at 937-339-0502, ext.110 for more information.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.