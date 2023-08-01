PIQUA — Personnel from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) Licensing and Commercial Standards section from the Findlay, Piqua and Wilmington districts focused efforts on commercial motor vehicle safety on Interstate 75 on July 19 and 20 between the Michigan and Kentucky state lines.

The purpose of the two-day initiative was to identify safety violations through the inspection of commercial motor vehicles. OSP troopers, motor carrier enforcement inspectors and load limit inspectors conducted 102 inspections, placing 18 vehicles and 10 drivers out of service.

Inspectors from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and troopers from the Michigan State Police also participated in the two-day initiative on I-75.

Safety inspections follow a thorough process to ensure both the truck and the driver meet state and federal regulations. Vehicles and drivers that fail to meet these regulations may be placed out of service and cannot continue operation until regulation standards are met.

The motoring public is also reminded to use caution when driving around commercial vehicles. Large trucks and buses have operating limitations such as blind spots, longer stopping distances, and limited maneuverability that make it essential for other vehicles to focus on safety. Since 2018, there have been 94,398 crashes on Ohio’s roadways involving at least one commercial vehicle. Of those, 7,524 crashes occurred on I-75 with 51 resulting in fatalities and 1,552 resulting in injuries.

Tips for passenger vehicle drivers operating around commercial motor vehicles can be found here and more information relating to commercial motor vehicles and driver regulations and Ohio laws can be found here.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity, and dangerous or impaired drivers.