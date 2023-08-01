TROY — The Miami County Public Health (MCPH) reminds the public about taking steps to prevent tick bites is the best way to stay safe from tick-borne illnesses.

The organization has offered the following tips to help prevent tick bites during this summer:

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when you are in wooded or grassy areas;

• Use insect repellent containing DEET on your skin and clothes;

• Check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks after being outside;

• Remove any ticks you find promptly using tweezers.

MCPH reminds members of the public to check your clothing and body after being outdoors in grassy, brushy or wooded areas where ticks live. According to the CDC, if in wooded areas, one should check areas your or child’s body for ticks including in and around the hair, under arms, inside belly button, between legs, in and around ears, around your waist and back of the knees.

By taking these simple steps, one can reduce the risk of getting sick from a tick bite.

For those with any questions or concerns, contact Miami County Public Health at 937-573-3500.