Alzheimer’s Assoc. hosts self-care workshops for caregivers

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two programs in June offering self-care guidance for caregivers and professionals caring for someone with dementia. The programs, which are free to the community, are:

• Self-Care for Caregivers, noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Randall Residence of Centerville – Conference Room, 10400 Randall Park Drive in Centerville.

• Practical Guide to Self-Care for Helping Professionals, noon-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at Randall Residence of Centerville – Conference Room, 10400 Randall Park Drive in Centerville.

Pre-registration is required for all events. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Kristy Matheson, LSW, CDP, a Certified Dementia Practitioner and Licensed Ohio Social Worker, will present the program. Matheson also is a State of Ohio Social Work Continuing Education provider.

“These programs are a great resource for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia who want to find help and guidance for what can sometimes become an overwhelming burden,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters. “The first program has a caregiver and care partner focus, while the second offers tips for professionals who are offering care.”

Self-Care for Caregivers takes a look at the demands placed on caregivers and care partners of loved ones living with dementia who juggle an overwhelming number of tasks each day. Attendees will be provided resources for improving time management, balancing schedules, managing stress and finding time for themselves. Lunch will be provided. Registration deadline is Monday, June 12.

The Practical Guide to Self-Care for Helping Professionals workshop examines the daily juggling required of professionals who care for people with dementia. The workshop will cover time management skills, tips for balancing schedules and ways to manage stress. One CEU, continuing education credit, is available to Ohio social workers for attending this program. To request a CEU, email [email protected]. Lunch will be provided. Registration deadline and deadline for requesting a CEU is Monday, June 26.

For more questions about either program, contact Rachel Bartley at 937-610-7010.

The time demands of caregiving increase as dementia progresses, affecting the mental health, physical health and finances of caregivers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” A total of 59 percent of caregivers report high to very high levels of emotional stress due to caregiving, while 38 percent report high to very high levels of physical stress.

There are 493,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, providing 736 million hours of unpaid care.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources.