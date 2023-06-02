Miami County Commissioners appoint chief administrative officer

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners appointed Michael A. Clarey as chief administrative officer (CAO) on Thursday, June 1.

The position title of Commissioners’ administrator was amended to create the title of CAO, said a press release from the Miami County Commissioners’ Office. Clarey is currently the deputy director of development and has served as interim commissioners’ administrator since mid-March.

Board President Wade Westfall said in the release, “Since joining the county in 2021, Michael has consistently shown the ability and dedication needed to uphold the high standard of exemplary public service for which Miami County is known. He has also performed well during his time as interim Commissioners’ administrator. We are looking forward to his contributions in this role.”

Commissioner Ted Mercer said in the release, “In his role as deputy director of development and in his interim Commissioners’ administrator role, Michael has demonstrated the ability to keenly understand our goals as Commissioners and to implement solutions to achieve those objectives. That’s a skill that is key to this role. We believe Michael is a great fit.

“Many different stakeholders such as elected officials, staff, and partner organizations come together for the county to provide such a high level of service to the public. Michael has done a great job throughout his time with Miami County of facilitating collaboration and consensus among those essential partners. That is one of the most vital responsibilities of this position and we believe Michael is the right person to achieve that,” said Commissioner Greg Simmons in the release.

Clarey holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Ohio State University. He has considerable public sector experience at the local, regional, and state levels with a particular focus on economic and community development, said the release.