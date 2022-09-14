Alzheimer’s Association hosts virtual expert series

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a virtual Expert Series program covering common questions about dementia.

The program, Overview of Dementia, will feature Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., of the NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati. It is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions for how to join the webinar will be emailed after registration.

“This expert series is a great way for members of the community to hear about Alzheimer’s disease from the people who are fighting it as part of their jobs every day,” said Melissa Dever, programs director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter in a press release. “We appreciate Dr. Sigward’s willingness to lend his time to discuss this important topic.”

During this program, attendees will learn the ways in which Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

“There are so many questions that come up for families living with Alzheimer’s, whether they just received a diagnosis or have been living with this disease for years,” Dever said. “This program will help answer some of those questions, while also pointing you to Alzheimer’s Association resources that can help your family.”

There were 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, and that number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s, “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.”

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.