MEHS choir students accepted into 2023 OMEA All-State choir

CASSTOWN — Congratulations to the following Miami East High School Symphonic Choir students: Sophomores: Vincent Crane (Tenor I) and Tristan Rowey (Bass II). Seniors: Faith Thomas (Alto II), Kierstin Thomas (Tenor I), and Charlie Zawalich (Bass II).

These students were selected by competitive audition to represent MEHS at the elite 2023 OMEA All-State Choir. All-State Choir audition requirements include making a digital audio recording of your entire vocal range and a recording of a solo from either the Class B or A list.

They will perform at the Ohio Music Education Association professional development conference in Columbus in February. Their performance will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Dr. Julie Yu from Kansas State University will serve as the All-State Choir guest conductor. These fine, young musicians made school history by being the first group of more than two students to have been previously accepted the year before.

Students were coached and prepared by Mr. and Mrs. Omar Lozano. Students were accompanied by Melissa Lozano.