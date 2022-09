PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch will be holding pregame parties for the Piqua Indians Home Games on Sep. 16 and 30 and Oct. 21 at the activity center.

These events will run from 5 to 6:15 p.m. for sixth -12th grade YMCA Members and guests.

Enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, refreshments and challenge your friends to ping pong, air hockey, pool and PS4 sports games.

For further questions and information, contact Abigail Jordan at 937-778-5247 or [email protected]