PIQUA — The American Legion Piqua Post 184 is having a chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The meal includes four pieces of chicken, a baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. The cost of the meal is $9.

This meal is open to the public, take-in or carry-out. Orders will begin to be taken starting at at 4:45 p.m.