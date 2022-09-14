Serendipity Paper Co. open for business in downtown Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Serendipity Paper Co. has recently opened its doors in the historic downtown district of Tipp City.

Located at 32 E. Main St., the shop sells a range of products including cards, stationary/paper products, games, puzzles, books, gifts, and sustainable items for the home.

“Most of our inventory is sourced from women-owned businesses/vendors. Much of what we have is unique and cannot be found on Amazon or anywhere else locally. We also feature local artists and crafters on a consignment basis. Our cards range from sweet to snarky as do the rest of the items we carry,” said the shop’s owner, Lisa Richards.

The shop, which had its grand opening on Sept. 2, 2022, came as the result of an expansion to Chaffee’s Brewhouse.

“I wanted to expand the current footprint of the bar and add what we now call The Wine Vault at Chaffee’s. As we were thinking about how to do that and about how to use the new space the idea of starting a new little shop was born,” said Richards.

Now, Richards hopes it will become a well-known stop for shoppers in Tipp City.

“I want the customers to be able to come in and buy things that are unique, thoughtful, useful and personal. Things they can use or that will make the perfect gift for the people in their lives,” said Richards.

Serendipity Paper Co. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/Serendipitypapercotippcity