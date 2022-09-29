Alzheimer’s Association October programs

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host several evening programs, both in-person and virtual, throughout the month of October focusing on various aspects of the Alzheimer’s disease journey.

The following programs will be offered free to the community:

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Tipp City Public Library, located at 11 E. Main St. in Tipp City

Effective Communication Strategies, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, on Zoom.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research, 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required. To register for one of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinars will be emailed following registration.

“These programs focus on several important aspects of living with Alzheimer’s disease: learning more about the disease and how it manifests, finding new ways to connect with your loved one at each stage of the disease and discovering how to improve the health of your brain and body as you age to delay or slow the onset of dementia,” said Melissa Dever, programs director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter in a press release. “For families who are in the early stages of this journey and are feeling uncertain, these programs provide a lot of insight and support,” continued Dever.

Participants at the Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program will learn that Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Attend this program to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

During Effective Communication Strategies, attendees will learn about the importance of attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language when communicating with a loved one who has Alzheimer’s disease. As people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body will explore the connection between the health of the brain and body and the latest insights from research about how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

In 2021, there were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures.” The number of people living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Their mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.