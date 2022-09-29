Tipp City police seek help searching for suspect

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Police is seeking help to locate a man allegedly involved with a possible shooting Wednesday.

Brandon Shayne Spurlock, 18, of Huber Heights, is wanted on a warrant following the incident.

According to Tipp City Police, officers responded to a report of a possible shooting/disturbance in the 100 block of Bowman Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at approximately 5:15 p.m. The investigation led to an arrest warrant of the suspect, Spurlock. Following the incident, Spurlock fled the scene.

Spurlock is considered armed and dangerous and has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. Call 911 or the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112 with any information or leads regarding Spurlock or his whereabouts.