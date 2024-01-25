Alzheimer’s Association to host virtual expert series

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a virtual expert series education program on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m., on Zoom. Scheduled presenters are Dr. Douglas Woo, a neurologist from OhioHealth, and Care Consultant Kaylea Zimmer of Heartland Hospice and Palliative Care.

“We are fortunate to partner with these experts to present this important information to the community,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters.

During the program, Woo will explain the difference between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia; how Alzheimer’s affects the brain; how to identify risks and stages of the disease; and attendees will learn about current FDA-approved treatments.

“This is an important program for families who want to learn more about Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia,” Ritchey said. “In addition, families can learn how to plan for a time when caregiving for a loved one requires professional assistance, and how to find those services and choose what is best for their family.”

Not all in-home services are the same. Some in-home services provide non-medical help, such as assistance with daily living. Other in-home services involve medical care given by a licensed health professional, such as a nurse or physical therapist.

Zimmer will discuss when it may be time to discuss hospice and palliative care for a loved one with dementia, and information that breaks the common stigmas surrounding these services and programs.

Common types of in-home services include companion services, personal care services, homemaker services and skilled care. These options will be reviewed as well as how to locate and evaluate available in-home care for a loved one.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

There are 220,000 Ohioans older than 65 living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. A total of 493,000 caregivers offer 736 million hours of unpaid care each year.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to free local resources.