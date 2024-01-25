Catholic Schools Week 2024: Jan. 28 – Feb. 3

CINCINNATI — Catholic school students, teachers, and communities throughout the 19-county Archdiocese of Cincinnati will be celebrating the 50th annual Catholic Schools Week from January 28 through February 3 under the theme, “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community.” The 109 Catholic elementary and high schools in the archdiocese will mark the week with special programs, such as open houses, out-of-uniform days, service projects, Masses, talent shows, special decorations, student-faculty games and entertainment. Catholic Schools Week is an opportunity to celebrate the distinguished history of excellence of our Catholic schools and to pray for God’s blessings upon our school communities.

Monday: Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will participate in the yearly teleconference conversation with high school students in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. All 23 Catholic high schools will be given the opportunity to ask questions to Schnurr. The teleconference will be broadcasted live at each of the high schools and on social media, including the Catholic Schools – Archdiocese of Cincinnati Facebook page.

Tuesday: The annual Catholic Schools Week Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains is at 10 a.m. Schnurr will celebrate the Mass with more than a dozen priests expected to concelebrate. Students from more than 75 catholic schools in the Cincinnati area are invited. As tradition, a parade of banners representing each school present will take place at 9:40 a.m., before the Mass begins. Media members are invited to attend the Mass.

Wednesday: The annual Catholic Schools Week Mass near Dayton will be at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering at 10 a.m. Schnurr will celebrate the Mass with other priests concelebrating. Schools in the greater Dayton area will be represented with their attendance and through serving in the liturgy. Media members are invited to attend the Mass.

The Catholic Schools Office of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati is working on behalf of Catholic Schools to inform prospective families about the legislative changes to the Ohio EdChoice Expansion Scholarship Program. The changes, effective July 2023, mean that all Ohio students are now eligible

to receive an EdChoice Expansion Scholarship. Scholarship amounts vary depending on income levels with a maximum amount of more than $6,000 for elementary students and more than $8,400 for high school students. The changes in legislation make an exceptional Catholic Education more affordable for all. To learn more, go to www.catholicbestchoice.org.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 51st largest Catholic diocese in the country, with around 435,000 Catholics, and has the fifth largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with nearly 40,000 students. The 19-county territory includes 206 canonical parishes organized into 57 Families of Parishes, and 109 Catholic primary and secondary schools.