Amber Hargett and the Who’s Who to perform in Downtown Troy

TROY — Amber Hargett is a dynamic regional musician who delivers honest and well-crafted lyrics against a diverse landscape of musical influences, including folk, country, rock and soul.

Presented through powerhouse vocals, Amber’s songs reach a wide audience and are designed to leave a lasting impression. Her debut album “Paper Trail” made the Top 10 Sellers list at Omega Music in its first year. Her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Coal Mine Canary” is in production now.

On July 15 she will perform at Prouty Plaza in Troy with her full band “The Who’s Who,” with some of Dayton’s most highly regarded artists, each of whom is a multi-instrumentalist and independent artist including: Patrick Himes, lead guitar; Chris Corn, bass; Khrys Blank, guitar and percussion; Erich Reith, percussion; Brian Hoeflich, drums and Brian Greaney on keys and guitar.

Visit www.hargettsongs.com to learn more, follow Amber on streaming services, and join @Amber Hargett Music on Facebook to keep up with upcoming performances and new releases.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. Attendees can enjoy concerts at Prouty Plaza and are asked to bring a lawn chair.

For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.