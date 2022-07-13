Miami County Ag Society hosts Miami County BBQ

By Haylee Pence

TROY – Join the Miami County Ag Society and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County for the Miami County BBQ and Cruising for Hospice Car Show hosted at the Miami County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. for $8 per meal which includes pancakes, eggs, sausage/bacon, and hashbrowns. The car show opens at 10 a.m. and awards will be given out at 4 p.m. Registration for the car show is $10 per vehicle.

“We really hope to get 100 cars or more at the car show this weekend,” commented Chris Tomlian, Hospice coordinator. The first 100 cars will receive a dash plaque.

The BBQ meals will be served from 2:30 to 8 p.m., which are either chicken or pork chops. Each of these comes with two sides. The sides are baked potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, or chips. The chicken meal is $14 and the pork chop meal is $12. Both meats will be smoked on site. They will also be serving hamburgers and hot dogs. Additional sandwiches, sides, and drinks will be available for purchase.

Meals can be pre-ordered at www.miamicountyohiofair.com/yearRoundEvents. There is a link to pre-order which says “pre-order dinner tickets click here.” From there, select Miami County BBQ and the chicken or pork chop meals are available for pre-order. Once ordered, a receipt will be provided and will include instructions on picking up the tickets. It is not required to pre-order meals.

“We have enough supplies for about 400 full dinners. We will sell them until we are sold out,” stated planning committee member and Hoofin’ It 4H Club parent, Michelle Green.

Moeller’s Beer barn will be on-site from noon to 11 p.m. serving adult beverages.

There will also be a kid’s area open from 2:30 to 6 p.m. where parents can let their children participate in various activities. The kid’s area will be ran by the Junior Fair Board, according to Green.

Also available for children will be the Kiddie Barrel Rides. Each ride is $1 and will be available from 2:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be a Hay Bale Toss Competition and Axe Throwing Competition as well. The Hay Bale Toss Competition will start at 4 p.m. with registration beginning at 3 p.m. in the Hog Barn. The Axe Throwing Competition runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Cattle Barn. The Hay Bale Toss costs $1 per toss or $5 for 6 tosses. The Axe Throwing Competition is $10 for five throws. Prizes will be given to the Top 3 competitors.

From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be Bingo games available and each game has a prize for the winner.

Finally, to end the night, there will be a dance until 11 p.m. in the Hog Barn with a DJ.

Throughout the event, there will be door prizes for cars entered in the car show, a 50/50 drawing, multiple raffles, and a silent auction. Some of the raffles and silent auction items include gas gift cards, Cedar Point tickets, Dayton Dragons tickets, and various gift cards from local shops. The Cruising for Hospice Car Show will provide a DJ for the event.

Camping is available for anyone that wishes to stay the weekend. For those who are interested, call the office at 937-335-7492. A suggested donation of $25/night or $50/weekend will help the fairgrounds.

“The Ag Society provides a place for the 4H kids and other adults in the county to showcase their projects and other achievements,” said Green. “Hoofin’ It 4H Club wanted to see tradition stay and requested this BBQ continue. We want to thank everyone at the Miami County Fairgrounds and everyone at Hospice for helping to put on this event. We can’t wait to everyone this Saturday!”