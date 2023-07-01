Scholarship recipients, front row: Joy Trimbach, Kennedy Chaney, Lucas Kunzelman, Lanna Kunzelman, Kirsten Jacobs and Cora Purves. Back row, Legion Sponsors, Ray Krebs, Linda Chaney, Bob Steggemann, Ned Barnes, Joyce Lewis, Harlan Purves and Post Commander Melissa Fowle. Recipients not shown were Victoria Jacobs, Caleb Steggemann and Daniel Trimbach. Courtesy | American Legion Post 586

TIPP CITY — On Tuesday, June 26 the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 issued nine $500 scholarships. These scholarships were issued based on need, academic achievements, community involvement and leadership attributes.

Joy Trimbach will be a sophomore at Spring Arbor University in Michigan this year. Her goal is to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Kennedy Chaney will be a freshman at Wright State University in the fall. She will be majoring in Nursing with a goal to succeed and obtain her national nursing license. She is specializing in labor and delivery.

Lucas Kunzelman will be attending Sinclair Community College this fall. He will be working to become a Certified Automotive Technician. His goal is to obtain his certification in order to work on cars to ensure safety and reliability.

Lanna Kunzelman will be a senior at Wright State University majoring in Psychology with a Biology minor. She is working towards a Masters in Forensic Psychology. Her goal is to work with the FBI to make our world a better place.

Kirsten Kemp will be a senior at The Ohio State University majoring in Fashion. Retail/Merchandising studies. Her goal is to combine her love of apparel with a business-oriented mindset to help brands gain exposure and increase revenue.

Cora Purves will be a senior at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. She will be majoring in the English with emphasis in Literature and Public/Professional Writing. After graduation in the spring, she will continue working on masters and doctorate degrees. Her goal is to become a professor in the English field.

Victoria Jacobs will be a senior at the University of Dayton majoring in Environmental Biology and Adolescent to Young Adult Education. Her goal is to graduate with both undergraduate degrees and then she plans to attend graduate school in Educational Leadership.

Caleb Steggemann will be a freshman at Edison Community College this fall. He is currently a fireman at multiple local fire departments. His goal is to become a Paramedic, Fire Inspector and a Fire Instructor.

Daniel Trimbach will be attending Southeastern University in the fall and plans to pursue a Doctorate in Theology. His desire is to cultivate a healthy spiritual and practical culture within his church and then go on to become a Professor at a University to help teach others.