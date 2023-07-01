TIPP CITY — On Sunday, July 2 Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

On Thursday, July 6 Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have euchre at 7:00 p.m., cost is only $5 to participate. Please come out and enjoy lively games of euchre.

On Friday, July 7 Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature its monthly fish & chicken fry. You have a choice of fried fish, chicken chunks or both for $10. French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will round out the meal. Serving to start at 6:00 p.m. until gone.

On Sunday, July 9 Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St. in Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the post. Events are open to the public.