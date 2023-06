Piqua, Casstown, Fletcher and Lockington fire departments work to put out garage fire in the 1000 block of East Statler Road. Submitted photo | Mike Ullery

PIQUA — Piqua, Casstown, Fletcher and Lockington fire departments are on the scene of a large garage fire in the 1000 block of East Statler Road working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.