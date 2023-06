Barhorst

PIQUA – A Piqua man is in custody following an investigation by Piqua police.

Benjamin Barhorst, 37, is in the Miami County Jail facing three counts of first-degree felony rape of a child.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that the pre-school-age child told a babysitter who immediately contacted police. An investigation was launched and Barhorst was arrested.

Bond for Barhorst has been set at $1.5 million dollars.