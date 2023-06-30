Police log

WEDNESDAY

• 8:18 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of a theft of catalytic converters from a business in the 1000 block of Harmony Drive.

TUESDAY

• 9:14 p.m.: DUI. Police received a report of an intoxicated male at a business in the 100 block of South Garber Drive. The subject was found passed out in his vehicle in a parking spot. Male was arrested for physical control and released to his wife.

• 3:01 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of Larch Street. It was a verbal argument between neighbors.

• 2:59 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of juveniles harassing the reporting party’s juvenile daughter in the 1000 block of Sequoia Court.

• 2:51 p.m.: suspicious person. Police received a report of two subjects with previous drug history acting suspicious in the 900 block of West Main Street. The subjects denied consent to search.

• 1:47 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of a juvenile driving a golf cart in the 100 block of Wunderwood Drive. Officers explained the rules.

JUNE 25

• 8:52 p.m.: menacing. Police received a report of a subject harassing the complainant by text message and placing flyers on cars in the parking lot at a residence in the 500 block of North Hyatt Street.

• 1:52 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a verbal argument between friends after a night of bar hopping in the 200 block of Miles Avenue.

• 12:38 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 6000 block of South County Road 25A. The occupant was using the lot to learn how to drive a manual transmission.

JUNE 24

• 10:09 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash at a business in the 100 block of South Garber Drive.

• 10:01 a.m.: drug offense. Police responded to a report of a suspicious male at the Holiday Inn in the 1000 block of West Main Street. The male was located in a vehicle in the area of Main and Weller. While speaking with the male, he took off in the vehicle for a short period before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the male was detained. The vehicle was found to be stolen and the male was incarcerated for receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

JUNE 23

• 7:49 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of East Main Street. A vehicle had been hit in the parking lot overnight.

• 10:40 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of a theft of propane tanks not in progress from a business in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

• 10:26 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of a theft not in progress of a catalytic converter stolen off of a vehicle at a business in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

JUNE 22

•1:51 p.m.: disturbance. Police responded to a disturbance in the unit block of North Tippecanoe Drive. It turned out to be a husband and wife having a verbal argument, no issues were reported.

Crashes

• No one was cited following a small vehicle fire in the 1000 block of Main Street on Thursday, June 22, at 2:30 p.m.

Jason Mowen, 33, of Fairborn pulled into a parking lot where his vehicle caught fire, causing minor damage to the parking lot.

No one was cited following a hit-skip crash in the unit block of Plum Street on Thursday, June 22, at 12:43 a.m.

A vehicle owned by Christina Gather, of Tipp City, was legally parked on the street. The unknown driver was travelling west on West Plum Street and went out of its lane of travel and struck Gather’s vehicle in the rear passenger quarter panel.

Gary Miles, 51, of New Carlisle, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 21, at 3:59 a.m.

Miles was west bound on Main Street and ran off of the right side of the road, hitting the curb and a light pole. The light pole was property of the City of Tipp City and the pole was destroyed.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel