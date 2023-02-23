AMERICAN PICKERS to film in Ohio

NEW YORK — The American Pickers, a popular TV show on The History Channel, plans to film throughout Ohio in April.

“The American Pickers are excited to return to Ohio! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout your area in April 2023,” said a press release from the show.

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

Lynneisha Charles, an associate producer with American Pickers, said they will film in Ohio in April and episodes probably wont be released until the end of 2023 of sometime in early 2024.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

“We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” said the release.” Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories!”

AMERICAN PICKERS is produced by Cineflix Productions for The History Channel. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on History.

“The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from you!” said the release. “Please note, the Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.”

If interested, please send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: [email protected] or call 646-493-2184 facebook: @GotAPick