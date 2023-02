TROY — The Troy Police Department is seeking help to identify an individual suspected in an attempted robbery at CVS Pharmacy on West Main Street in Troy on Monday, Feb. 20.

According to Troy Police, the male suspect is of average height and thin build. He is reported to have a tattoo in the center of his forehead, possibly in the shape of a diamond or cross.

Police asks anyone with any information to please contact Patrol Officer Hunter Bradburn at 937-339-7525, ext. 1418.