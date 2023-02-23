Troy Noon Optimist Club Oratorical Contest set

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club has announced this year’s Troy Noon Optimist Oratorical Contest will be held on Monday, March 6..

The contest will begin at noon at Troy First United Methodist Church’s First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy.

This year’s annual contest is open to school-age young people of all ages; it will feature 10 young contestants, each presenting a talk centered around the theme, “Discovering the Optimism within Me.” According to a press release, each talk must be 4-5 minutes in length, and be memorized. The presenters will be judged for the content of their speeches, their poise, their delivery and presentation and their overall effectiveness.

The Oratorical Contest is open to the public at no admission, and all parents, family, friends and teachers of the contestants as well as interested members of the public at large are welcome to attend to support and encourage these outstanding young people as they compete.

Those attending the Oratorical Contest may bring their own lunches to eat immediately prior to the contest from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Once the Oratorical Contest begins, however, members of the audience will not be permitted to come and go from the competition room or to clap, cheer or in any other way distract the contestants during the Oratorical Contest.

The Troy Noon Optimist Club invites one and all to attend its Oratorical Contest coming up on Monday, March 6, at noon. Those seeking more information about the contest may contact Optimist Club member and Contest Organizer Pat Morris at 937-829-6587.