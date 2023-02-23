Scholarship/internship opportunity for Darke Co. students

GREENVILLE – All graduating high school seniors or current college students are invited to apply for a scholarship and/or internship available through the Light Foundation in Greenville.

If applying for the scholarship, applicants must live in Darke County or attend a Darke County school. Some of the scholarship areas considered are academic achievement, community service, job responsibility and the content of their answers on the application. They are to be mailed to the Light Foundation and received by May 1, 2023. On hand to present the scholarships this summer will be Greenville High School alum, three-time New England Patriots Super Bowl Champion and Light Foundation co-founder, Matt Light, along with his wife and co-founder, Susie Light.

The Light Foundation’s internship application is open to anyone looking to receive college credit this summer while making a big impact on the future of youth leadership. Each selected intern’s skills, experience and interests will be taken into consideration to determine the exact nature of duties. Applicants may send their cover letter and resume to [email protected] by May 1, 2023.

Matt Light notes the importance of investing in the local community and its young residents.

“Both individual programs align with our mission in supporting young people and helping them reach the next step to their success. It’s important for young people to have opportunities such as these, so they can share their experiences and education with the next generation,” said Matt

The non-profit has made contributions equaling $60,000 over the years to help young people in Darke County reach the next step in their education journey. Both applications are accessible on the Light Foundation’s website, www.mattlight72.com.

Scholarship Details can be found at www.mattlight72.com/academic-scholarships.

Internship Details can be found at www.mattlight72.com/volunteer.

About the Light Foundation:

The Light Foundation was established in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time Pro-Bowler Matt Light, and his wife, Susie. The Light Foundation strives to instill and augment the values of responsibility, accountability and hard work by providing youth with unique outdoor learning experiences that assist them in reaching their highest potential.

The foundation’s goal is to lead young people down a path to becoming responsible members of their communities who can pass on the torch of leadership and achievement to their friends and families. Light was drafted in 2001 out of Purdue University and was the anchor for the Patriots offensive line for more than a decade, before retiring in 2012. He received the third New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2005, and in 2008, was presented the President’s Volunteer Service Award for his outstanding work in the community by the Bush administration. In 2012, Light was named Pop Warner’s Humanitarian of the Year, in 2014, was honored with All Sports United’s Humanitarian Award, and in 2015 received the Man of the Year award from the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s New England chapter.

In 2018, Light was named to the Boston Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list, and in 2019, was also named to the publication’s “Power 50” lineup. Matt Light was also inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2018. Since its inception in 2001, the Light Foundation has raised more than $7 million for various programs and initiatives.