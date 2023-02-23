Piqua man sentenced for abduction

TROY — A Piqua man was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Miami County Common Pleas Court on one count of abduction.

Judge Stacy M. Wall, of Common Pleas Court, sentenced Jared Neff, 28, to 36 months of jail time with 149 days of jail credit. Upon Neff’s release, he will be required to follow post-release control for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years.

According to police report, Neff held a female victim against her will and utilized a screwdriver against her throat. Officers responded and according to the police report, tased Neff while he was holding the victim which resulted in the victim being tased as well. Wall mentioned that there was a child in the house during the incident as well.

Neff’s counsel advised the court that Neff was under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident which resulted in hallucinations. His counsel asked the court to consider allowing Neff to attend a rehabilitation facility to be around “positive influences.”

Neff said during his statement he “accepts full responsibility for (his) actions,” and “I just wish that day never happened.”

He also expressed an apology to the “victim, her family, and the court.”

Wall provided information from the pre-sentence investigation including previous criminal history. According to Wall, Neff was on post-release control when the incident occurred following seven years of jail time.

“Even more telling to the court is during those seven years, you have 68 violations,” said Wall. “You have no respect for authority or rules.”

The victim provided the court with a victim impact statement which Wall said expressed “severe psychological harm” to both the victim and the child. The victim impact statement assisted in the sentencing determination.