American Red Cross seeks donations before holidays

TROY — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.

Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:

• Troy — Nov. 2, from 1 – 7 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch, 3060 South County Road 25A.

• Bellefontaine — Nov. 3, from noon – 6 p.m. at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St.

• Springfield — Nov. 8, from noon – 6 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church located at 30 S. Wittenberg Ave.

• Dayton — Nov. 10, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Village at Dayton Mall, 2792 Miamisburg Centerville Road and on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LDS-Dayton Cultural Hall, 901 E. Whipp Road.

How to donate blood:

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.