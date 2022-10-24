Covington Church of the Brethren to hold annual fundraiser

COVINGTON — Join the Covington Church of the Brethren for its annual fundraiser serving homemade chicken and noodles and fresh-from-the-oven baked apple dumplings beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The fundraiser will continue until it is sold out, which is usually well before 5 p.m., according to the church.

A serving of chicken and noodles or apple dumplings is $4.50 per serving.

Individuals can eat their food at the church or carry-out their food.

The noodles are prepared from a tried and true recipe first developed years ago. The apple dumplings are homemade as well by an accomplished baker who has been providing them from the beginning. Ice cream is available to be added to the apple dumplings.

The church is located at 101 N. Wall St. The building is handicapped-accessible from the Wall Street entrance. An elevator will take individuals down to the lower level where the food is served.