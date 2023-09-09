Anderson goes low at Miami County Golf Championship to take three-shot lead

Kris Anderson rolled in six birdies in a three-under par 69 in the opening round of the Miami County Golf Championship at Echo Hills Saturday. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photo Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser\Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Kris Anderson opened a three-shot after the opening round of the championship flight of the Miami County Golf Championship Saturday at Echo Hills.

The final round will be played Sunday at Miami Shores.

Anderson shot a 3-under par 69.

He had birdies on the third, fifth and seven holes for a 35 on the front nine and followed that with birdies on 12, 16 and 18 for a 34 on the back.

Three shots back is Ryan Groff after an even-par 72.

In third with 73 are current Piqua City and Echo Hills club champion Brian Deal and Brian Robbins.

In a log jam for fourth place are current Miami Shores club champion and Troy City champion Ross Ferrell, Ryan Pearson and Chandler Peters.

First Flight

Nichols Long opened a four-shot lead in the first flight after a 77.

Four shots back tied for second after 81s are Luke Karn and Ben Schneider.

Second Flight

Rob Kiser opened a three-shot lead with an 83 in the second flight.

Ian Robbins is second after an 86 and Creg Rietz is another shot back after an 87,

Seniors

Tyler Nimer holds on a shot lead in the seniors competition after a 73.

Mike Elleman is one shot back after shooting 74.

Tied for third with 78 are Carl Crawford and Jim Howard.

Super Seniors

John Mutschler holds a two-shot lead in the super seniors after shooting 73.

Don Wogoman is second after a 75 and Jim Sarich is third after a 77.

Super Duper Seniors

Jim Sass shots an even-par 72 to take a one shot lead in the super duper seniors.

Mike Walpole is second after a 73.

Ron Kress is third after a 76 and Jack Holtel is fourth after a 77.