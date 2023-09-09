Weekend Football Roundup

TROY — The showdown is set.

The unbeaten Troy Trojans, 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, will travel to Tipp City Park to take on the Red Devils, 3-1 ovverall and 3-0 in the MVL, with first place in the Miami Division on the line Friday night.

While defeated Piqua 28-13, Troy rolled to a 52-0 victory over West Carrollton at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy opened a 45-0 halftime lead and cruised to a win.

Jahari Ward rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries.

Dakota Manson added 59 yards and a touchdown on six carries and Kayden Franklin had 54 yards on two carries.

Hunter Sekas also rushed for a touchdown.

Quarterback Aiden Kirkpatrick was 2-for-2 for 67 yards, including a 44-yard TD pass to Creighton Verceles.

Cameron Stoltz was a perfect 7-for-7 on PATs and kicked a 39-yard field goal.

Logan Ullery led the team with four tackles, Creighton Verceles forced and recovered a fumble and Nathan Wyatt forced a fumble.

Troy Christian 35,

Covington 14

COVINGTON — Troy Christian won its TRC opener on the road Friday night.

The Eagles, 2-2 overall, will host Milton-Union Friday.

Covington, 0-4, will travel to Bethel Friday night.

Miami East 21,

Northridge 6

DAYTON — Miami East opened TRC play with a road win Friday night.

The Vikings, 2-2, will host Lehman Catholic Friday night.

Riverside 28,

Bethel 24

DEGRAFF — The Bethel football team is starting to get healthy and it showed Friday night.

The Bees pushed Riverside to the limit in a TRC opener on the road.

Bethel, 0-4, will host Covington Friday night.

Bradford 48,

Bridgeport 14

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team improved to 3-1 with a home win Saturday.

The Railroaders will host Sciotoville East Friday night.