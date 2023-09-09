Weekend Football Roundup

TROY — The showdown is set.
The unbeaten Troy Trojans, 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, will travel to Tipp City Park to take on the Red Devils, 3-1 ovverall and 3-0 in the MVL, with first place in the Miami Division on the line Friday night.
While defeated Piqua 28-13, Troy rolled to a 52-0 victory over West Carrollton at Troy Memorial Stadium.
Troy opened a 45-0 halftime lead and cruised to a win.
Jahari Ward rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries.
Dakota Manson added 59 yards and a touchdown on six carries and Kayden Franklin had 54 yards on two carries.
Hunter Sekas also rushed for a touchdown.
Quarterback Aiden Kirkpatrick was 2-for-2 for 67 yards, including a 44-yard TD pass to Creighton Verceles.
Cameron Stoltz was a perfect 7-for-7 on PATs and kicked a 39-yard field goal.
Logan Ullery led the team with four tackles, Creighton Verceles forced and recovered a fumble and Nathan Wyatt forced a fumble.
Troy Christian 35,
Covington 14
COVINGTON — Troy Christian won its TRC opener on the road Friday night.
The Eagles, 2-2 overall, will host Milton-Union Friday.
Covington, 0-4, will travel to Bethel Friday night.
Miami East 21,
Northridge 6
DAYTON — Miami East opened TRC play with a road win Friday night.
The Vikings, 2-2, will host Lehman Catholic Friday night.
Riverside 28,
Bethel 24
DEGRAFF — The Bethel football team is starting to get healthy and it showed Friday night.
The Bees pushed Riverside to the limit in a TRC opener on the road.
Bethel, 0-4, will host Covington Friday night.
Bradford 48,
Bridgeport 14
BRADFORD — The Bradford football team improved to 3-1 with a home win Saturday.
The Railroaders will host Sciotoville East Friday night.