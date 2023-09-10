Hayner, SW Historic District host Porchfest

Tyler Fairburn and the Bremen Express perform on a porch on West Race Street during the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Porchfest held on Saturday, Sept. 9. Forty local bands performed on porches throughout the city of Troy’s Southwest Historic District for the annual community concert event. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Members of the Dianne Coble Ensemble perform at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center during the annual Porchfest community concert held on Saturday, Sept. 9. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Acoustic Roots perform on the back porch at Dungan & Lefevre on West Main Street during the Porchfest community concert held on Saturday, Sept. 9. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Members of the Troy First Band perform at Troy First United Methodist Church on West Franklin Street during the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Porchfest held on Saturday, Sept. 9. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Wood flutes by Paul Nelson and other handcrafted items were available for sale in the artisan tent village at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center during Porchfest on Saturday, Sept. 9. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Food trucks and an artisan tent village were set up at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center during the annual Porchfest concert event held on Saturday, Sept. 9. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

Tyler Fairburn and the Bremen Express perform on a porch on West Race Street during the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Porchfest held on Saturday, Sept. 9. Forty local bands performed on porches throughout the city of Troy’s Southwest Historic District for the annual community concert event.

Members of the Dianne Coble Ensemble perform at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center during the annual Porchfest community concert held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Acoustic Roots perform on the back porch at Dungan & Lefevre on West Main Street during the Porchfest community concert held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Members of the Troy First Band perform at Troy First United Methodist Church on West Franklin Street during the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Porchfest held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Wood flutes by Paul Nelson and other handcrafted items were available for sale in the artisan tent village at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center during Porchfest on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Food trucks and an artisan tent village were set up at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center during the annual Porchfest concert event held on Saturday, Sept. 9.