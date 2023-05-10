Animal shelter receives $3K in grant funds

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Animal Shelter received $3,360 in a grant award from the Miami County Foundation.

The grant award will be used, along with a local match of $3,360, for dog training services through Paws 4 the Journey and Happy Pawz Dog Training. The services will be for four hours each week at the Animal Shelter.

The Miami County Commissioners authorized the receipt of the grant award at their meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

Also at their meeting, the commissioners authorized the issuance of $6 million of bonds for the construction of a building and other costs associated with the building and bonds. Miami County Auditor Matthew Gearhardt informed the commission the project is “nearing the end” which requires bonds to be in place.

The commissioners also approved a change order to the Owens Road Bridge replacement project. The change order is for an increase of $8,693.38 for changes in quantities and materials. The total contract is now $630,385.38. Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said the project is complete.

Then, the Communication Center was approved to purchase a subscription to Power DMS Modules software. According to Beth Hall,with the Communication Center, they currently use the basic module for the software. The subscription would expand the services the software provides. The subscription is for three years and shall not exceed $17,312.40 for all three years.

The Department of Job and Family Services was approved to purchase 115 office chairs throughout the department for $40,000. New chairs have not been purchased since 2014 and according to the resolution, many of the chairs are broken or worn.

The commissioners also accepted the contract between Special Waste Systems Inc. and the Sanitary Engineering Department for the pickup and disposal of sharp needles for $2,000 for the three-year contract. Collection containers will be placed at the Miami County Health Department, Miami County Sanitary Engineering Office, Piqua Police Department, Tipp City Police Department, and the Piqua Board of Education office.

Finally, the commissioners adopted the Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance plan for the CDBG, and HOME Grant programs. The plan has to be adopted every five years. According to Dan Suerdieck, manager of planning and zoning, the plan is utilized when the county demolishes or converts a property and must provide relocation assistance as well as replace the occupied structure.