Anna Endowment Fund applications available

ANNA — The village of Anna Endowment Fund is accepting applications for grants. Eligible applicants must be charitable, educational, or benevolent organizations whose activities are conducted within the village of Anna.

The Fund was established in December 1995 as a result of a $250,000 donation by the Honda of America Anna Engine Plant. The money has been invested for the purpose of generating income which will be utilized to benefit village residents. Since its inception, the fund has distributed over $290,000 in grant monies for various projects within the village.

A Distribution Committee comprised of five residents representing various organizations in the village manages the fund and distributes income generated by the fund. The current members of the Distribution Committee are Derek Billing, Jessica Rickert, Andy Ziegenbusch, Tina Cathcart and Richard Eshleman.

The fund was established as a component fund of The Troy Foundation, therefore utilizing their non-profit, charitable organization status. The purpose of the fund is to enhance the quality of life of village of Anna residents through education, charity, and benevolence and to lessen the burdens of government.

Grant-making policy and specific grant decisions are made by the Distribution Committee at the beginning of each calendar year. The size and number of grant awards are directly related to the amount of income available each year, the applications received, and at the discretion of the Distribution Committee.

The purpose of the funds is to:

• Encourage more efficient use of resources and promote coordination, cooperation and sharing among organizations and the elimination of duplicated services.

• Test or demonstrate new approaches and techniques in the solution of important problems within the Village.

• Could not be accomplished with other sources of support.

• Promote volunteer participation and citizen involvement in community affairs within the Village.

• Strengthen non-profit agencies and institutions by reducing operating cost, increasing public financial support and/or improving internal management.

Grants are awarded on the basis of the project’s ability to present a unique and unduplicated opportunity for the Village, to support established organizations for special purposes, and to generate matching funds

Grant requests should be submitted in writing upon an application form which is available at www.thetroyfoundation.org/villageofannaendowment. Each application received will be reviewed carefully. The Distribution Committee may request more detailed information from an applicant and arrange a meeting, if necessary. Personal presentation of grant requests by applicants generally will not be accommodated due to time constraints.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant should contact Jessica Rickert at [email protected], any member of the Distribution Committee or The Village of Anna Town Hall. The deadline for submitting applications is March 2, 2023. The Distribution Committee can assist you in determining eligibility for grants and clarification on the application process.

Persons interested in making donations to the principal of the Fund are encouraged to do so utilizing the donation form at www.thetroyfoundation.org/villageofannaendowment. The Fund, due to its relationship with The Troy Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) organization enabling donations to be tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.