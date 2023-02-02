Overfield thanks all for successful Yuletide Dinners

To the editor:

On behalf of the Overfield Tavern Museum’s board and volunteers, we would like to thank the Miami County community and everyone who contributed to the success of our fifth annual Yuletide Dinners held at the tavern on Dec. 3-4, 2022. These dinners were our most well-attended ones yet, with nearly 280 guests at four sold-out seatings.

We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our title sponsor, Midwest Maintenance, for their support of this year’s event, making its return after a three-year absence. Midwest Maintenance has done a pain-staking job restoring Troy’s oldest surviving building this past year, and we are grateful to have such a high level of expertise at hand right here in Miami County.

Our heartfelt thanks also go to our chef, Arnold Grubb, and major sponsor Waite, Tomb & Eberly. Additional sponsors for this year’s event included Bakehouse Bread; Balanced Bookkeeping LLC; Hayner Distilling Co.; Hydro Growers; Indian Creek Distillery; J. Hall & Associates; McGuffey Herb & Spice Co.; Park National Bank; Purebred Coffee; Sunset Cleaners; Sycamore Spring Clothier; and Tall James Photography.

We also extend special thanks to Historic Bear’s Mill; Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance; St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen; Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant; Sugar Grove Maple Products; and Twin R. Quality Meats; as well as the dozens of volunteers who donate hours of their time the weekend of the dinners and in the days leading up to them. We could not recreate this early 19th century frontier dining experience without each and every one of them.

Finally, we place great value in our partnership with the Museum of Troy History, which coordinated its annual holiday open house to coincide with the tavern dinners.

Look for restoration of Troy’s original gathering place to continue this coming year. Please stop by when the museum reopens this spring and check out the progress!

Thank you.

Chris Manning, executive director, Overfield Tavern Museum

Ben Sutherly, board president, Overfield Tavern Museum