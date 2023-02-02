Walking the halls

By
Michael Ullery
-

Larry and Kathy Goodman of Troy take a morning walk at Hobart Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2. The couple usually walks two miles, twice a day and head to Hobart Arena when the weather turns cold so that they can exercise in comfort.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

