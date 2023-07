TROY — The annual “Friends of Elizabeth School Reunion” will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut-Grove Road.

Former students, teachers, and their families will meet downstairs in the cafeteria for a potluck meal. Please bring a covered dish and/or dessert. Table service and drink provided. Tour the building and visit the museum and playground. All ages are welcome.

The event is sponsored by Elizabeth Township Historical Society.