SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway is investigating a fatal helicopter crash.

The crash occurred on July 29, at approximately 12:12 p.m., near Interstate 70 near milepost 58 in the Township of Springfield, Clark County.

The preliminary investigation showed a Bell 206L-4 Helicopter, operated by Isaac Lee Santos, 36, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was flying near I-70 when the helicopter struck power lines. The helicopter lost control and crashed into a field. Power lines fell onto westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70, which caused seven vehicles to be involved in minor crashes.

Santos, the pilot, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The helicopter, a Bell 206L-4, was being used by the aerial application business “Helicopter Applicators Inc.,” based out of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

No other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed in both directions for approximately five hours while Ohio Edison removed the high voltage lines from I-70. Ohio Edison crews are working to restore power to the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire Department, and Clark County EMA. The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the FAA and NTSB.