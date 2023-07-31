PIQUA — Chuck Black, local sales manager of WPTW-1570 in Piqua, was installed as president of the Piqua Rotary Club for the 2023-2024 year during a recent meeting at The Crooked Handle.

Black succeeds Glenna Fulks, who was presented with a plaque for her distinguished term as president.

Other officers who were sworn in by former Rotary President and District Governor Richard Adams, included Chad Graeser, vice president; Fulks, secretary; Mike Hulme, treasurer; and Doug Stilwell and Michael Wolfe, co-sergeants-at-arms. At-large members of the board include Tom Buecker, David Galbreath, Doug Murray, Randi Pearson, Don Smith and Michael Yannucci.

Black and his wife, Shelley, have been life-long residents of Piqua. In addition to his duties as Rotary president, Black also serves on the board of the Piqua Caldwell Historic District and has been active in the Piqua Arts Council. American Red Cross board and a participant with Piqua’s Dancing With the Stars.

The Rotary Club is an international service organization consisting of nearly 1.4 million members. The Piqua club is instrumental in providing deserving high school students with scholarships and supporting numerous educational and community initiatives. Its major fundraiser is the Election Day Dinner.