Annual Pancake Day set for this Saturday

By
Staff Reports
-

COVINGTON — The Covington Noon Optimist/Kiwanis 57th annual Pancake Day will be this Saturday, March 11, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Covington Kindergarten through eighth grade school cafeteria.

Included in the meal is all-you-can-eat pancakes and coffee with a serving of sausage, applesauce, juice or milk. A free will donation is suggested for one’s meal.

The Covington Pancake Day is a major fundraiser for the Covington Noon Optimist Club. The Optimist Club is a “Friend of Youth” in the village of Covington. All proceeds of Pancake Day stay in Covington to benefit its youth, through the programs and scholarships of the Optimist Club.

