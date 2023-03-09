Edison State baseball/softball players honored by OCCAC

The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) has named Edison State Community College sophomore Grace Shaffer (Greenville HS) the OCCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week, freshman Kaela May (Tippecanoe HS) the OCCAC Softball Position Player of the Week, and sophomore Andrew Yeary (Fairborn HS) the OCCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week for February 27–March 5, 2023.

For the second year in a row, Shaffer has opened the season by being named the OCCAC Pitcher of the Week. It marks her third career award. Shaffer picked up the win over Wilmington College JV by tossing a complete game with six strikeouts. She maneuvered around 15 hits in allowing five runs, four earned, in the Lady Chargers’ victory.

May went 4-for-7 (.571) with two doubles and three RBIs during a pair of contests versus Wilmington. She also drew a pair of walks and scored two runs during the split week.

Yeary and the Chargers opened the 2023 campaign by going on the road and taking Game 1 at Ivy Tech Northeast 8-3. Yeary was the winning pitcher after lasting 5.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out a half dozen batters.

The Lady Chargers are currently 1-1 overall; the Chargers are 4-5 overall.