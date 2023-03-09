Miami County athletes compete at State Indoor Track meet

AKRON — Several Miami County athletes placed at the State Indoor Track and Field Meet held last weekend.

In the D-I competition, Troy’s Ethan Martin placed fifth in the pole vault, clearing 14-9.

In the boys D-II-III competition, Miami East and Bethel had placers.

For the Vikings, the 1,600 relay (Dylan Barnes, Clark Bennett, Gabe Cathcart, Jacob Marker) finished fourth in 3:32.75.

Josh Amheiser tied for sixth in the pole vault, 14-0 and Bennett finished eighth in the 400, 51.3.

For Bethel, John Dillman finished eighth in the triple jump, 40-0 1-2.

In the girls competition, Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland finished second in the pole vault, clearing 12-6.