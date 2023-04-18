Annual Rock and Mineral Show set for April 29, 30

TROY — The 39th annual Miami County Rock and Gem Show will be held April 29 and 30 at the Miami County Fairgrounds in the Duke Lundgard Building on County Road 25A in Troy.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 for adults and children are free. Parking is free.

Come shop for crystals, mineral specimens, fossils and jewelry. There will be demonstrations in faceting, sphere making and cabochon polishing. There will be silent auctions and door prizes throughout the weekend with a large amethyst cathedral raffled off at the end of the show. There are activities for children including a wheel of fortune, grab bags and sluicing for a large variety of specimens. Mineral identification will be offered by various club members and Gary Getz, an Ohio Geological Consultant. The recipients of our 2023 $500 scholarships will be announced during the weekend.