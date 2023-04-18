Miami County Gem, Mineral Club presents scholarships

TROY — The Miami County Gem and Mineral Club would like to announce the recipients of their 2023 Graduating Senior $500 College Scholarship.

Information is sent out every year to each of the high schools in Miami County. A packet of information is sent to the principal or science departments at the high schools in late February. Deadline for receiving applications was April 3.

This year, the club was able to give out two scholarships due to the great support we receive from the Miami County communities. The club is thrilled with the continued increase in attendance at their yearly gem show. Funding for the scholarship comes from the funds garnered from admission fees, silent auctions and other show activities.

The recipients of the two scholarships this year are Arianna Vannus and Matthew Weiser. Arianna is the daughter of Harry and Mary Vannus, of Pleasant Hill. Arianna is a senior at Newton High School and has been accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She plans to study Aerospace Engineering.

Matthew is the son of Gary and Kim Weiser, of Piqua. Matthew is a senior at Piqua High School and will be attending Ohio State University studying Geographic Information Science.

Both students rank in the top four of their graduating classes, having heavy course loads in the STEM subjects. They are both quite involved in activities both in and out of school.

The Gem and Mineral Club is honored to have each of these two students as the 2023 scholarship recipients.