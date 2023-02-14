Annual Young Masters art exhibit returns to Hayner

TROY — The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in Kindergarten through 12th grade is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display from Feb. 17 to April 2. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Art teachers from 12 schools throughout Troy select work completed by local art students for the exhibit. Students consider it an honor to have work chosen for this prestigious show. Teachers use a variety of mediums in the classroom to teach art history, aesthetics, criticism and skill. This display illustrates the students’ artistic responses to the instruction they receive in the classroom. Members of the community are encouraged to come and see the talent and skill of our local art students that will be displayed throughout the historic Hayner Mansion.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Hours of operation are Monday 7 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.