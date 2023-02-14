Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-2:58 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of North Market Street.

-1:55 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

MONDAY

-7:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-6:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-4:22 p.m.: forgery. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Panera Bread on West Main Street.

-4:14 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2400 block of St. Andrews Drive.

-3:52 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Shell on West Main Street.

-1:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-11:51 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Troy Family Dental on West Main Street.

-9:25 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.