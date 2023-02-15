Mad Cow Fat Bike Club hosts race in Troy

TROY — Members of the Mad Cow Fat Bike Club held their second race of the winter season at the Troy Mountain Bike Area (TMBA) at Paul G. Duke Park on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Approximately 20 riders participated in the race, in adult and youth categories. Winners included Christopher Cain (Men’s Fatbike class), Bradley Moreland (Men’s Non-Fatbike class), Claire Rust (Women’s Fatbike class) and Elliana Rust (Youth).

The race course consisted of laps through several different areas at TMBA, on a wide variety of frozen terrains.

“The adults had a distance of six laps, which was about 20 miles, and the youth distance was about half of that,” Mad Cow Fat Bike Club member Anne Dobmeyer said.

“We had a course that did kind of a lap around TMBA,” she said. “Some of it was out more in the prairie area, and some of it was winding around on the single-track trail through the woods.”

Fat-tire bikes are similar to traditional mountain bikes, with wider tires that are specially-designed for traction on slippery surfaces like ice and snow. Tires on fat-tire bikes are usually four inches wide or larger.

“The fat bikes are great, particularly for riding in the winter,” Dobmeyer said. “They do well on frozen surfaces, slippery surfaces and on snow; the width of the tire really allows better grip on those surfaces.”

“Most riders were riding fat bikes,” she said. “We encourage riders to ride whatever they like, so there were individuals there who were riding more traditional cross-country mountain bikes as well.”

The Mad Cow Fat Bike Club was started more than 10 years ago, Dobmeyer said, and the local chapter was started three years ago.

“It started with a group of road cyclists as a way to keep riding over the winter months,” she said. “We are a diverse group of riders of all ages, from novice to expert. The club provides a supportive environment for riders to develop off-road skills, build fitness, and have fun.”

The club hosts races and social rides throughout the year, and also participates in events throughout the Miami Valley and surrounding states.

“In January we had 16 riders compete in the Frosted Fat Tire Fat Bike Relay race in Michigan,” Dobmeyer said. “One of our men’s teams took first place and our women’s team took third place; we had seven youth participate in that event.”

“Our club members also turn out for the winter Fat Bike Races hosted by Queen City Wheels at Premier Health Bike Park in Lebanon,” she said. “Their next race will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18.”

The club’s sponsors include Cyclotherapy, Black Pug Bike Repair, Gravity Spa, Dayton Precision Aerospace, Treon’s Barber Styling, Troy Mountain Bike Area and the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association.

More information can be found online, through the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/madcowfbc.

“Search for “Mad Cow Fatbike Club” on Facebook, where we post information about upcoming social rides and races,” Dobmeyer said. “Then show up with a bike, and have some fun riding with us.”