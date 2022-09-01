APAC 2022-2023 season kicks off with The Guess Who

TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) is set to kick off its 2022-2023 season as The Guess Who takes center stage at the APAC on Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

Once referred to by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of rock’s most consistently fascinating maverick bands, with a succession of meritorious songs that has few equals among contemporary North American groups,” The Guess Who is a musical institution who boast an impressive catalog of chart-topping hits.

Originating in Canada in the 1960s, The Guess Who have had a lengthy history, with over 15 albums that have charted on Billboard 200; 14 singles that have charted on Billboard’s Top 40, including two that have reached number one; and three Gold Singles and three Gold Albums as certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The band has been inducted in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement for contribution to popular music in Canada. They were given a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2001.

The Guess Who will perform their sensational smash hits from their early years, including “American Woman,” “Laughing,” “Share the Land,” “No Time” and “These Eyes,” along with a new batch of original songs. Join The Guess Who for a dynamic night of rock in Troy.

APAC Season Memberships:

One of the best ways to secure a seat at any APAC performance is to become a Season Member. An APAC Season Membership provides discounted tickets on select performances, depending on the level of membership selected. In addition, a Season Membership includes the ability to select specific seats in the theater, special recognition in the APAC lobby, a VIP Dining Card offering a 10% discount at participating community dining partners on performance days, and other perks offered throughout the 2022-2023 Season. An APAC Season Membership will contribute to the APAC’s mission of creating community with its Pay It Forward program, allowing the APAC to give away tickets to those who may not be able to purchase tickets on their own.