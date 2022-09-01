Fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope set

TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative.

According to Dr. Robert Lober, Director of The Living Biobank, “Government funding for childhood cancer research falls terribly short of the need. The strides we are making are because of the love and generosity of the families impacted by this. The people of Dayton are uniquely generous, and they help ensure our success.”

The event includes a 5K walk, timed 5K run and timed 10K run. Participants can register for the in-person event and there is also a virtual participation option. The registration fee is $30 for walkers, $35 for 5K runners and $40 for 10K runners. Each in-person participant who registers by Oct. 21 will receive a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal. There is a $5 discount for participants from ages 6-18. Children under the age of 6 are free. The registration fee for virtual participants is $25. Donations can be made through the race registration site or directly by check to the Foundation.

To register or donate, please visit the race registration site at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/TippCity/EzraJHartkeRaceforHope. More information can be found on their website at https://www.ejhraceforhope.com/ or by visiting their Facebook page, EJHRaceforHope. Paper registrations are also available by contacting the Foundation.

The event has been sanctioned by USA Track & Field. The course starts from Kyle Park in Tipp City and runs along the Miami Valley bike trail. Companies interested in being a sponsor can contact the Foundation directly for information.

The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission of raising money for pediatric brain tumor research. The Foundation has partnered with Dayton Children’s Hospital to fulfill this mission. The Foundation annually sponsors the Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope as the primary source of raising funds to support the mission. The event honors Ezra J. Hartke who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and lost his battle in 2018 at the age of 4. To date, the Foundation has raised over $55,000.