Greenville Federal Bank to host Troy community blood drive

TROY — “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets.

Those who donate at the Greenville Federal Bank-Troy community blood drive will have a chance to win game tickets. The donation event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 948 N. Market St., Troy.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 receives the “I Give for the Kids” socks and is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” OSU vs. Michigan on Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.